SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.94 and last traded at $46.05. 2,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 12.41% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

