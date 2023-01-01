ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.23. 23,057 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 17,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.
ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.