TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in December

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,525,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 5,327,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.8 days.

TUI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.