Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of ZNOG opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

About Zion Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.