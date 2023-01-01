Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of ZNOG opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.42.
About Zion Oil & Gas
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.