AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Shares Down 0.8%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.23. 966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.
