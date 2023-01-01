Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Trading Down 0.8%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24.

Institutional Trading of Democracy International Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMCY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Democracy International Fund by 121.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Democracy International Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 90,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

