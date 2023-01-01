Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.33. 3,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

