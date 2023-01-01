Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Shares Down 1.9%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 7,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 12,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec upgraded Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Mr Price Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Mr Price Group Cuts Dividend

About Mr Price Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.1517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.99%.

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

