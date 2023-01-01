FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Shares Down 0.5%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $119.55 and last traded at $121.28. Approximately 19,873 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $121.91.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.86.

