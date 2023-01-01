Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 7,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 1,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.45% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

