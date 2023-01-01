FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 71,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.65.
FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.