ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 805,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 480,297 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,711,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 532.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 632,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 532,668 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 270,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 192,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

