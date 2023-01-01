Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Down 1.3%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. 1,624,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,810,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Astra Space from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Astra Space Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $116.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Astra Space

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Astra Space by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

