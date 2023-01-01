Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Down 1.3%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. 1,624,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,810,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Astra Space from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Astra Space Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $116.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.
Institutional Trading of Astra Space
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Astra Space by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Astra Space
Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astra Space (ASTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.