Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Trading Up 5.1%

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 69,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 97,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Rallybio Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Rallybio Co. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 102,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

