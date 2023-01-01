Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Trading Up 5.1%

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYBGet Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 69,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 97,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Rallybio Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Rallybio Co. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 102,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Read More

