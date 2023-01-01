Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Shares Down 1.6%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.76 and last traded at C$4.88. 53,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 139,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.94.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.