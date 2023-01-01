Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Shares Down 1.4%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.72 and last traded at C$5.77. 8,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 26,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Osisko Development from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

