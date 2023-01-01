Largo (TSE:LGO) Trading Up 3.4%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGOGet Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.34 and last traded at C$7.34. Approximately 41,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 87,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Largo to C$10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.20. The company has a market cap of C$469.80 million and a P/E ratio of 23.68.

Largo (TSE:LGOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Largo Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

