FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Shares Up 3.9%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 12,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 383,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FGI Industries

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. FGI Industries had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 20.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FGI Industries Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

