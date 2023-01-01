FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Shares Up 3.9%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 12,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 383,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
FGI Industries Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FGI Industries
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.
About FGI Industries
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FGI Industries (FGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.