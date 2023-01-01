Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Trading 12.6% Higher

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.41. 380,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 665,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Loyalty Ventures Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loyalty Ventures
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 1,576.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loyalty Ventures by 110.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the third quarter worth $65,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Loyalty Ventures by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.
About Loyalty Ventures
Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loyalty Ventures (LYLT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.