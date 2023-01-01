Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Trading 12.6% Higher

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.41. 380,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 665,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Loyalty Ventures Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Loyalty Ventures had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $162.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Loyalty Ventures Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 1,576.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loyalty Ventures by 110.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the third quarter worth $65,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Loyalty Ventures by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

