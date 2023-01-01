P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading 5.1% Higher

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $1.84. 216,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 114,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
P3 Health Partners Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $248.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.60 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 604.64% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. Research analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
