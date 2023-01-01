Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Shares Up 10%

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating) shot up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 6,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 122,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Light Science Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

Featured Stories

