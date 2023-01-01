Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Trading Up 2.6%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 34,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 828,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allego in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Allego in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Allego alerts:

Allego Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allego Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allego during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.