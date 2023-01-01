Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Shares Up 0.1%

Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. 92,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Mohr Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97.

