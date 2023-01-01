T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Stock Price Down 10.1%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.48. 19,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 264,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of T Stamp in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

T Stamp ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative return on equity of 190.52% and a negative net margin of 144.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T Stamp stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.97% of T Stamp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

