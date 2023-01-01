Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Purchases 100,000 Shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE – Get Rating) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,508,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$578,893.26.
QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) Stock Down 5.9 %
PORE stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
About QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V)
