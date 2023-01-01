Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Purchases 100,000 Shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE – Get Rating) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,508,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$578,893.26.

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) Stock Down 5.9 %

PORE stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

