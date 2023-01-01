Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $111.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on SANG. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangoma Technologies (SANG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.