Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $111.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SANG. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sangoma Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 958,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,971,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

