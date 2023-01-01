FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Trading Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.92. 17,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

