iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.60. Approximately 6,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.