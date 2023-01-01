Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Shares Down 0.6%

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. 47,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Largo Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Largo Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.