AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.58. 5,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,947,000.

