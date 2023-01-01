Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Shares Down 1.6%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 30,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 59,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNRG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 123,229 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 55,480 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

