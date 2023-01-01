Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.98. 9,349 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 5,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.
Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (SDEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.