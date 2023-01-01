Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading Up 0.9%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 78,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 85,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.
The company has a market cap of $760.18 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 1.35%.
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
