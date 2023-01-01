Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading Up 0.9%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 78,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 85,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Bristow Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $760.18 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bristow Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at about $545,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bristow Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.