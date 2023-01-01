Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Up 10.4%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.33. 25,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 55,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adagene from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Adagene Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

Adagene Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adagene by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adagene during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its position in shares of Adagene by 397.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 622,633 shares in the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

