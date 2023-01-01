Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Trading Down 1.2%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 161.50 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($1.95). 71,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 789,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.50 ($1.97).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £874.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.53.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

In other news, insider Isabel Liu bought 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,919.72 ($3,523.68). Insiders have bought 5,958 shares of company stock worth $1,004,332 in the last ninety days.

