Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Trading Down 1.2%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 161.50 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($1.95). 71,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 789,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.50 ($1.97).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of £874.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.53.
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Gresham House Energy Storage Fund
In other news, insider Isabel Liu bought 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,919.72 ($3,523.68). Insiders have bought 5,958 shares of company stock worth $1,004,332 in the last ninety days.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.