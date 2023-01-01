American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.33 and last traded at $42.33. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56.

Institutional Trading of American Century Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 539.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century Low Volatility ETF by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter.

