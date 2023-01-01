Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.51. 3,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.