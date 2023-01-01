CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

CONX Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Get CONX alerts:

Institutional Trading of CONX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONXU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

