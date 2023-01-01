Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) traded up 15.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.15. 18,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 11,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Theta Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

