Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading Down 0.7%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 8,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter.

