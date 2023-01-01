Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 41,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 85,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

LSEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $213.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $335.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.71 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,668.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 87,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landsea Homes by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 25.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

