Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Down 0.6%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 30,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 50,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

