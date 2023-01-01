K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Trading Up 1.1%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.67. Approximately 192,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 753,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.71.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

