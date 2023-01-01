Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Trading Down 0.1%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.10. 295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

