BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.33. 4,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFTR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter.

