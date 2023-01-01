H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Shares Up 0.7%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRUFF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

