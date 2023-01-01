COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Trading Down 1.4%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 20,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 5,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

