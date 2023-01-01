Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) were down 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 5,378,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,589,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Progenity Stock Down 12.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 367,477 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

