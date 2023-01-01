American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading 7% Higher

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

American Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

American Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

