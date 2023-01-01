O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Down 2.8%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 4,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

About O3 Mining

(Get Rating)

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.